On New Shows, Courteney Cox Gets By With A Little Help From Her … Coach

Since Friends signed off the air, Courteney Cox has kept busy with plenty of other projects, including the TV series Cougar Town and Dirt. Now, she’s back with a new project — a comedic horror series (or is it a scary comedy) called Shining Vale. Given how well she’s known from her previous roles, Cox told us she’s got to work hard to create new characters that don’t remind people of her old ones. How does she do that? She says she’s gotten professional help. (Click on the media bar below to hear Courteney Cox)