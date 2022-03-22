Remembering ‘Parenthood’: When Steve Martin Started Doing Dad Jokes

When Steve Martin hit it big in the 1970s, he was known as “a wild and crazy guy.” But as the ’80s segued into the ’90s, we started to see a Steve Martin that was less wild, more mild, but still very funny. Perhaps no film captured that transition in Martin’s career better than the dramedy Parenthood. When the film was released in 1989, Martin wasn’t a parent himself — that wouldn’t happen until 23 years later — but he played a father of three (with a fourth on the way) in the film. Parenthood, directed by Ron Howard, took a no-holds-barred look at the chaos that comes with having a family; at the time the film was released, Martin told us that was one of the reasons why he was so excited about making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)
Parenthood is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.