How Chrissy Metz Feels Like She (And ‘This Is Us’) Made A Difference

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THIS IS US ” Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

As the number of weeks until the This Is Us series finale dwindles, viewers are preparing to say goodbye to characters they’ve loved for the past six years. And they’re certainly not alone, as the actors themselves are having a tough time letting go. That’s especially true for Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson. She considers the character to be a trailblazer, a totally unique character that nobody’s seen on television before, and she’s proud of the impact the character has had on fans and American culture during the show’s run. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chrissy Metz)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak