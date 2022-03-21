Why ‘American Song Contest’ Proved Irresistible For Kelly Clarkson

While one form of March Madness is taking place on hardwood floors across the country, another kind is about to begin on a single Hollywood stage. American Song Contest — a new event modeled after the long-running (and wildly popular) Eurovision Song Contest — will put performers from all 50 states into a bracket that will ultimately yield a champion. The competition is being hosted by the unlikely duo of Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson, who’s already pretty busy with The Voice and her daytime talk show, didn’t necessarily need the extra work, but she says she just couldn’t resist the appeal of a competition like this.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.