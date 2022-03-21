Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal & Lizzo To Host ‘SNL’
Jerrod Carmichael will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on April 2. Carmichael’s new special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuts April 1 on HBO.
Gunna will perform for the first time as “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy Award-nominated artist’s latest album, “DS4Ever,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Jake Gyllenhaal will host “SNL” for the second time on April 9. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in “Ambulance,” coming to theaters April 8.
Camila Cabello will make her second appearance as “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated new album, “Familia,” will be released April 8.
Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her “SNL” hosting debut and second musical guest appearance on April 16. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiering March 25 on Prime Video.