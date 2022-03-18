Why Ben Affleck Wanted To Get Into ‘Deep Water’ With Adrien Lyne

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Deep Water — Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Vic (Ben Affleck), shown. (Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. All rights reserved.)

Adrian Lyne, the director known for movies like Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, Indecent Proposal, and 9 1/2 Weeks, hadn’t made a movie in nearly 20 years before starting work on an adaptation of the 1950s suspense novel Deep Water. His return to filmmaking represented an opportunity to Ben Affleck, who’s become a respected director in his own right (Affleck’s Argo won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2013). So, when Lyne contacted Affleck about starring in Deep Water, Affleck says he was understandably excited about the project from the start. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)

 

Deep Water is currently streaming on Hulu

