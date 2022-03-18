Hulu Releases Teaser Trailer For New Crime Series ‘Candy’ Starring Jessica Biel

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.
The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.
“Candy” will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13.