Hulu Releases Teaser Trailer For New Crime Series ‘Candy’ Starring Jessica Biel

By Hollywood Outbreak
Candy — Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), shown. (Photo by: Hulu)

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

“Candy” will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13.

