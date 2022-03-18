How Anne Hathaway Worked On Her WeWork Exec Character

Silicon Valley crashes are making for hot television these days, as The Dropout (based on the Theranos scandal) is joined by WeCrashed, the story of the rise and fall of WeWork. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, a husband and wife team who helped start up WeWork in 2010, but were forced to resign in 2019 after the company’s initial public offering imploded. Considering that the story and the couple had such a high profile, Hathaway told us she had a lot of opportunities to research the real-life role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)