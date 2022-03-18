Gabrielle Union Thinks You’ve Lived ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

Kylie Rogers as Ella, Luke Prael as Seth, Caylee Blosenski as Harley, Sebastian Cote as Bronx, Gabrielle Union as Zoey Baker, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Luna, Christian Cote as Bailey, Aryan Simhadri as Haresh, Andre Robinson as DJ, Journee Brown as Deja, Leo Abelo Perry as Luca, and Zach Braff as Paul Baker on the set of 20th Century Studios’ CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Cheaper by the Dozen, a film that’s been made twice before (in 1950 and 2003), has gotten another new adaptation, courtesy of producer Kenya Barris (Blackish). The new version features Gabrielle Union as the mother in the big blended family. And though most people can’t relate to the idea of having 12 kids in a house, Union thinks they will be able to relate to the idea of family dynamics, whether they’re a parent or a child. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gabrielle Union)

Cheaper by the Dozen is currently streaming on Disney+.

