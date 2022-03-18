Amy Schumer’s Secret Personality Is A Matter Of ‘Life & Beth’

As the star, primary director, and executive producer of Life & Beth, Amy Schumer has been intimately involved with the development of the series. In fact, it’s no coincidence that the character’s name is based on Schumer’s middle name. The comedian and actor, who also wrote four of the first season’s 10 episodes, told us that while Beth may not initially seem to be like Schumer in real life, there’s a lot more of her in the character than people would expect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Schumer)