Why The ‘Law & Order’ Franchise May Never Die

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi — (Photo by: Michael Greenberg/NBC)

After more than three decades and more than 1200 episodes on the air, the Law & Order franchise is just as strong as its ever been, with three shows comprising the entirety of NBC’s Thursday night lineup. Peter Scanavino who’s been a regular on Law & Order: SVU since its 16th season, believes that as long as the Law & Order shows keep telling interesting stories, people will keep tuning in. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)

 Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak