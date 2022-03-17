Ryan Reynolds Felt Like He Relived His Own Past In ‘The Adam Project’

While part of The Adam Project is a time-travel adventure, there’s a much deeper component to the film that speaks to the relationships between parents and children, especially where grief is involved.Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the time traveler who’s gone back in time and gets to reconnect with not only his younger self, but also his late father, told us he felt so strongly about that part of the movie, he actually backed out of another film just to take this role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)