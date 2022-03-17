Matt Reeves: How Robert Pattinson Became ‘The Batman’

Since Robert Pattinson had played a vampire — another form of “bat man” — in the Twilight movie saga, it would seem almost like typecasting to have him play the lead role in The Batman. But, as it turns out, his work on the Twilight films had no bearing at all on getting the part. According to The Batman’s director, Matt Reeves, the idea of casting Pattinson as the Dark Knight actually started when a fellow filmmaker showed Reeves what Pattinson did in his film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Reeves)