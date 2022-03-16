Mark Wahlberg Didn’t Expect ‘Boogie Nights’ To Make Him A Star

Director Paul Thomas Anderson is in a familiar position this awards season, as his latest film, Licorice Pizza, has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Of the nine feature films Anderson has written and directed, seven of them have earned a total of 25 Oscar nominations. His first to get such an honor was released nearly 25 years ago — 1997’s Boogie Nights. Of course, that movie was also responsible for helping a young Mark Wahlberg ascend to Hollywood’s A-list, as he won universal acclaim for his portrayal of porn star Dirk Diggler. At the time, though, he had no idea where the role would take him and, speaking just before the film’s opening, he didn’t think the movie was going to be his ticket to superstardom. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)