Jake Gyllenhaal Wanted A Piece Of The Action With ‘Ambulance’

It’s been a while since director Michael Bay has had a movie playing in theaters — since 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, he’s made just one film (6 Underground) for streaming on Netflix. But now, he’s on his way back to the big screen with Ambulance an action movie about a heist gone wrong. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as one of the criminals who hijacks an ambulance as a getaway vehicle, and he talked to us about why he was so excited to take the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)