‘Winning Time’s’ Adam McKay: Why Magic Was Truly Magic

When the Los Angeles Lakers rose to prominence and dominance in the 1980s, no player personified the team more than Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the three-time NBA MVP and 12-time all-star. Johnson, of course, is featured prominently in the new miniseries Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a dramatization of how the team was built. Adam McKay, an executive producer on the series, talked to us about what he found so special about the player who helped usher in the era known as “Showtime” for the Lakers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam McKay)