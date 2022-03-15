The Legacy Of ‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Hopes There’s A Focus On Family

After tonight’s episode, there will only be 10 more hours of This Is Us for fans to savor. It’s certain to be a bittersweet goodbye for fans, who will miss the Pearson family, but Milo Ventimiglia has said he knows the series will have a satisfying finale. And when it’s all over, Ventimiglia hopes those fans will be left with a lot of great memories, but also lessons learned about the true meaning of family. (Click on the media below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.