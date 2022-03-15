Patrick Stewart: The Reluctant Comic Book Movie Hero

So far, Patrick Stewart has appeared in seven films as Professor X, the mentor and namesake of the X-Men team of Marvel Superheroes. And he’s rumored to be playing the role again in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Stewart recently returning to his other classic role for the series Star Trek: Picard, there are some who think there could be more Professor X in his future, as well. Ironically, though, Stewart once told us he never thought he’d ever find himself making a movie based on a comic book. (Clock on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to open in theaters on May 6..