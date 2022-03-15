For Nicolas Cage, Playing Himself Was Almost ‘Unbearable’

Music artists often release a greatest hits album, but The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is probably the closest a Hollywood star will ever come to a cinematic equivalent. In the film, Nicolas Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself, and he needs to re-enact some of his most noteworthy roles in order to win the freedom of his kidnapped wife and daughter. The premise may be odd, but the comedy has won near-universal acclaim from early reviewers. Like John Malkovich was with Being John Malkovich, Cage was initially reluctant to make the movie and had to be personally convinced by the film’s director. But now that the film’s been made and he’s seen the results, Cage says he thinks his fear actually made the movie better. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)