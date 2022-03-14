Why Jane Lynch Fit ‘The Weakest Link’ Into Her Schedule

The Weakest Link is back. More than a year after the show’s revival was picked up for a second season, it has returned to NBC with Jane Lynch once again hosting the show. It’s certainly not a gig Lynch needed to take — always in demand, she’s currently got recurring roles on The Good Fight and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But given the show’s history, both home and abroad, Lynch told us she knew she’d have a great time doing it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
The Weakest Link airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.