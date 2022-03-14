On ‘Idol,’ Luke Bryan Wants To Be Positively Positive

Luke Bryan left a small town in Georgia to pursue his dreams of a music career, and he knows exactly how difficult and nerve-wracking it can be to get noticed, whether it’s in Nashville or on American Idol. Bryan, who’s now in his fifth season as an Idol judge, told us that confidence is key to all of these young performers. And when he gets to work with them on the show, he says he does everything he can to help boost that confidence. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)
American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.