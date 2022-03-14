‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Premiering May 5 On Peacock

Season 2 of Peacock’s to Premiere on Thursday, May 5 with Three Episodes at Launch and Weekly on Thursdays
This News Was Announced Out of SXSW in Austin, TX Where Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and Showrunner/EP Meredith Scardino Participated in a Panel Discussion Hosted by Moderator and GIRLS5EVA Guest Star, Andrew Rannells
5 has always been our favorite number. 🤩 A new season of 🎶 #Girls5eva 🎶 starts streaming 5/5
QUOTE FROM SHOWRUNNER/EP MEREDITH SCARDINO ON THE NEW SEASON
“Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”