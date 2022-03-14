From Fan To Co-Star: Daniel Radcliffe On Sandra Bullock

Now in his 30s, Daniel Radcliffe continues to put his Harry Potter days behind him by taking on unique and intriguing roles. In his new film, The Lost City, he plays an eccentric billionaire who kidnaps the romance novelist played by Sandra Bullock. (He believes that the “lost city” she writes about in her books is, in fact, real … and he wants her to help him find it.) Radcliffe has been a big fan of Bullock’s, so he told us that getting the chance to work with her was both a daunting and rewarding experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)