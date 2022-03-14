Dylan O’Brien: Throwback Film ‘The Outfit’ Is Made For Theaters

The Outfit is a film that takes place back in the days when mobsters ruled Chicago, and the film’s been winning rave reviews, particularly for the way its sets and costumes recreate the period.Dylan O’Brien, who plays a member of a notorious gangster family, says the movie reminds him of a long-lost time when the theater-going experience was something special, and he hopes that today’s audience will take the time to appreciate The Outfit in theaters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan O’Brien)