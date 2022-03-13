‘Lasso,’ ‘Dog’ Four-tunate Winners At Critics Choice Awards

Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards LIVE on The CW and TBS during an in-person ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. This year’s event was an international affair, with celebrations in both Los Angeles and London. The star-studded gala in Los Angeles was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while in London more stars gathered at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that was part of the live telecast.
The full list of winners can be found below.
“The Power of the Dog” led the winners in the film categories, earning four awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jane Campion, and Best Cinematography for Ari Wegner. “Belfast” and “Dune” followed closely behind in the trophy count with three awards each.
In the series categories, “Ted Lasso” took home four trophies, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein. “Succession” won three awards including Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin.
As was previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy Crystal in a very special highlight of the evening. And Issa Rae presented this year’s SeeHer Award to Halle Berry. The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.
WINNERS OF THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (Focus)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Disney)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST COMEDY
Licorice Pizza (United Artists Releasing)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Sony Pictures Animation)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Janus Films)
BEST SONG
No Time to Die – No Time to Die (United Artists Releasing)
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros.)
SERIES CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
