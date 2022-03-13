‘Lasso,’ ‘Dog’ Four-tunate Winners At Critics Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Mandy Moore speaks onstage during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards LIVE on The CW and TBS during an in-person ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.  This year’s event was an international affair, with celebrations in both Los Angeles and London.  The star-studded gala in Los Angeles was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while in London more stars gathered at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that was part of the live telecast.

The full list of winners can be found below.

“The Power of the Dog” led the winners in the film categories, earning four awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jane Campion, and Best Cinematography for Ari Wegner.  “Belfast” and “Dune” followed closely behind in the trophy count with three awards each.

In the series categories, “Ted Lasso” took home four trophies, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein.  “Succession” won three awards including Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin.

As was previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy Crystal in a very special highlight of the evening.  And Issa Rae presented this year’s SeeHer Award to Halle Berry.  The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

WINNERS OF THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 FILM CATEGORIES

 BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (Focus)

BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)  

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Disney)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)  

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY
Licorice Pizza (United Artists Releasing)

 BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Sony Pictures Animation)  

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Janus Films)  

BEST SONG
No Time to Die – No Time to Die (United Artists Releasing)  

BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros.)

 

SERIES CATEGORIES

 BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)  

 BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)  

 BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

 BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

 BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…?  (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

 

 WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BELFAST (Focus) – 3

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Young Actor – Jude Hill

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh

CODA (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

CRUELLA (Disney) – 1

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan

DRIVE MY CAR (Janus Films) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – 3

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best Visual Effects

Best Score

 KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) – 1

Best Actor – Will Smith

LICORICE PIZZA (United Artists Releasing) – 1
Best Comedy

NO TIME TO DIE (United Artists Releasing) – 1

Best Song

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (Searchlight) – 2

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain

Best Hair and Makeup

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (Sony Pictures Animation) – 1

Best Animated Feature

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix) – 4

Best Picture

Best Director – Jane Campion

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion

Best Cinematography – Ari Wegner

WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios) – 2

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose

Best Editing – Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn

 

WINNERS BY SERIES FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

DOPESICK (Hulu) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Keaton

HACKS (HBO Max) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVIER (HBO) – 1

Best Talk Show

MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kate Winslet

OSLO (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – 2

Best Foreign Language Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae

 SUCCESSION (HBO) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) – 2

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Murray Bartlett

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jennifer Coolidge

WHAT IF…? (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey

 WINS BY STUDIO/NETWORK FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 HBO/HBO Max – 10

Netflix – 7

Apple TV+ – 5

Warner Bros. – 4

Focus Features – 3

20th Century Studios – 2

Disney/Disney+ – 2

Searchlight – 2

United Artists Releasing – 2

Hulu – 1

Janus Films – 1

Showtime – 1

Sony Pictures Animation – 1

 

 

 

