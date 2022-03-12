Wentworth Miller: My ‘Prison Break’ Character Was ‘A Superhero’

When Prison Break premiered in 2005, it was a surprise hit — especially surprising since its network, Fox, had passed on the show before reconsidering. The show’s breakout star was Wentworth Miller, who played the brooding genius with possibly the most elaborate escape plan ever committed to film. After Michael Schofield broke his brother out of jail in the show’s first season, the series continued for another three years, adding a fifth season revival eight years after the original finale. While Miller has said he has no plans to reprise the character for another revival, At a fan event he spoke about what he admired most about Schofield. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wentworth Miller)