Teenage ‘Pandamonium’ Fuels Fast, Funny ‘Turning Red’

If you never spoke those words as a newly minted teenager, you thought them. And if you never spoke or thought them… well, you’re lying.
It’s a strange and pivotal age for most of us. After 12 years of mostly blind obedience to our parents, our middle-school minds feel like they’re finally ready to challenge their absolute authority and assert our independence. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t. Sometimes we’re right, sometimes we aren’t.
But whether we do or don’t, whether we’re right or not, there are always consequences – sometimes unintended, sometimes unpredictable. And that’s part of the beauty of Turning Red, the new movie from Pixar that’s just premiered on Disney+.
While the film has been produced from an unmistakably female perspective, thanks to director/co-writer Domee Shi and a team that’s dominated by women, it’s a film that anyone who’s endured adolescence can enjoy, and a film that anyone who’s endured adolescent children can understand.
When we first meet Mei, she bounces all over the screen in bursts of colorful kinetic energy, awash in the exuberances of youth, when everything seems clear. What she doesn’t realize is that her hormones are about to kick in, complicating her life in a number of ways.
Artistically inclined, Mei starts to fill her notebook with provocative sketches of a boy she (previously) swore she didn’t like. In a nod to a-ha’s classic Take On Me music video, one of those sketches comes to life with a flirtatious wink. This sets off a chain of events: Mei’s “smother,” Ming, sees the sketches and confronts the boy, triggering waves of embarrassment and angst in Mei, who – overcome with emotion – “poofs” into a giant red panda, which, in turn, triggers howls of confusion and loathing over her new body.
Without seeing what’s happened to her daughter, Ming mistakes the event as being Mei’s first period – indeed, the movie does serve as an allegory to that moment in a young woman’s life – but Ming should know better. After all, it’s just the manifestation of a family curse that she, herself, went through when she was coming of age. It’s a curse that can be controlled by suppressing emotions, but also one that can be “cured” by a mystical ritual.
The rest of the movie explores Mei’s efforts to come to terms with her new self – how it will redefine her as a person and how it will redefine her relationship with her mother – and how she navigates social situations, finding peace among her core group of friends while being alternately scared of and proud of showing her new body to others, especially her classmates at school.
Lessons are learned about the meaning of family and the importance of friendship, but ultimately, the biggest lesson learned by Mei is one of acceptance, as she must decide whether she will embrace or deny her inner panda.
As with all Pixar productions, Turning Red is a stunning visual feast. (An early sequence showing Mei’s father as he cooks qualifies as actual food porn.) As vivid and bright as its young leading character, it also captures the essence of its settings perfectly, as we get beautiful views of Toronto, the city’s Chinatown, and a thoroughly authentic Chinese temple.
As Disney did recently with Encanto, first-time feature director Shi infuses her film with a healthy knowledge and respect for a foreign culture. This time, it’s the Chinese culture and, specifically, the experience of being a cultural transplant (born in China, Shi spent her youth in Toronto). In the hands of another director, some of the Chinese tropes might have come off as stereotypical and insincere, but Shi has clearly lived with the kinds of pressures and expectations she shows in her film.
The voice cast, led by newcomer Rosalie Chiang and veteran Sandra Oh, is excellent. The film’s also got a fun soundtrack, courtesy of Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who wrote some hard-to-resist pop songs for the story’s boy band (the group and its local concert are a focal point of the story).
While teenage girls (and some of the women they’ve become) will rejoice in seeing a Disney movie that finally attempts to capture their gloriously messy adolescence in an authentic way, that won’t stop others from enjoying the movie in their own way, while maybe even learning a few lessons as well.
And if you’ve got an extra 45 minutes to spare, Disney+ has also released a companion documentary about the making of the film. Along with illuminating the real-life inspirations behind Turning Red’s themes, it’s an entertaining look at Shi and her team as they built the picture, as well as being a fascinating look at how a film like this was made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, it’s a shame that, because of the pandemic, Disney opted to pull Turning Red from its planned theatrical release. With a movie that’s as much fun as Turning Red is, and with a theme that hits home for so many, the studio could have been seeing a lot of green.