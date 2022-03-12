For ‘Speed Racer,’ Emile Hirsch Never Got Behind The Wheel

When it was released in 2008, The Wachowskis’ big-screen remake of the anime classic Speed Racer was both a critical and commercial disappointment. Even factoring in worldwide grosses, the film didn’t make it to the $100 million mark; considering it had a $120 million budget, that was a problem. And, of course, it was savaged by most of the nation’s film reviewers, generating only a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But that was then, and this is now … and now, a new generation of viewers considers the film to be a cult classic. In the film, Emile Hirsch played the lead role. But even though his character was a daring race car driver, he never got to feel the roar of an engine or the wind in his hair, because he shot virtually the entire movie in a studio with a green screen. At the time the film was released, he told us that was his greatest challenge in making the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emile Hirsch)