Sheryl Crow Documentary ‘Sheryl’ Premiering May 6 On Showtime

SHOWTIME Documentary Films announced SHERYL, an intimate story of song and sacrifice about musical icon Sheryl Crow, will have its SHOWTIME premiere on Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Director Amy Scott navigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame – before harnessing the power of her gift. SHERYL will have its world premiere at SXSW tonight (Friday, March 11). The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.
SHERYL is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.
SHERYL is produced by Brian Morrow and Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig, Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, and Scooter Weintraub. Executive producers are Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, David Gale and Vinnie Malhotra.
In conjunction with the documentary premiere, UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features her biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up The Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “My Favorite Mistake,” “Redemption Day” and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs. To preorder Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary,