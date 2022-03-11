Samuel L. Jackson Gets Personal In His ‘Last Days’

In his new miniseries, Samuel L. Jackson is playing a character who, in his final stages of dementia, finds himself with temporary periods of clarity as he tries to solve a mystery. It may seem like an unusual role for Jackson to take, considering the character is 20 years older than Jackson is in real life. However, Jackson told us that The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey was an important role for him to take, because he’s seen several family members battle Alzheimer’s over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is currently streaming on Apple TV+.