Robert Pattinson: Striving To Make ‘The Batman’ His Own

You can now count Robert Pattinson among the actors who have discovered that playing the characters of Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, Batman, is not an easy assignment. When Pattinson thinks about the likes of Christian Bale and Michael Keaton, who brought the character to life in very different incarnations, he has an even deeper sense of pride for what he’s accomplished in The Batman. Knowing he had to figure out a way to reinvent the character without copying those before him, Pattinson told us, was an incredible challenge, but one he fully embraced. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)