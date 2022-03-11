HGTV Releases Sneak Peek Of New Series ‘Building Roots’

Beautiful and innovative home renos inspired by stunning natural surroundings get a spotlight in the new HGTV series, Building Roots. Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the series features the couple as they build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients’ expectations.
In the premiere episode, the Doziers meet new clients from Texas, who just purchased a family home in the mountains. Inspired by the property’s location along the Rio Blanco River and surrounding national forests, Ben and Cristi will pull out all the stops to update the home and maximize its views of the great outdoors. From an expanded deck outside to a fresh interior with lots of natural light, the clients are astonished by the Doziers’ gorgeous designs. During the episode, Cristi also manages another stunning transformation, turning a drab basecamp for a local horse-riding outfitter into a magical glamping destination for adventure seekers.
DIGITAL/SOCIAL: Fans can connect with Building Roots at HGTV.com and interact via social media with #BuildingRoots and @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. Ben and Cristi can be found on Instagram @rootdesignco, @bendozier, and @cristidozier. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres – Sundays beginning April 10.