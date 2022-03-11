‘Adam Project’ Takes Ryan Reynolds Back To The ’80s

In The Adam Project,Ryan Reynolds takes an age-old question — “if you could, what would you tell your younger self?” — to the extreme. Because, as a time-traveling pilot, Reynolds’s character must actually work with his younger self to save the world when he gets stuck in his past. The idea of a boy interacting with his future self, Reynolds says, feels like the kind of thing you would have seen on the screen back in the ’80s, when Steven Spielberg was bridging both genres and generations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)
The Adam Project is currently streaming on Netflix.