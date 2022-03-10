Sarah Michelle Gellar Happily Looks Back At ‘Buffy’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Although she’d won a Daytime Emmy Award for her time on All My Children, the show that really made Sarah Michelle Gellar into a household name was the TV adaptation of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For seven seasons on Buffy and a few guest appearances on spinoff Angel, Gellar fought, kicked, and found numerous other ways into fans’ hearts as the character of Buffy Summers. The show still has a tremendous following and, through streaming, continues to gain new fans. As the show celebrates its 25th anniversary, Gellar says it’s a show that she can look back at with no regrets and a lot of pride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar)

 Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu.

