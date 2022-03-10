Sam Waterston Praises The ‘Extraordinary’ Universe Of ‘Law & Order’

When Law & Order premiered in 1990, it set into motion an entire universe — and started a trend that would inspire later franchise universes, like CSI, NCIS, and the Chicago shows. So, even though the original Law & Order was off the air from 2010 until its recent revival, we never really left the Law & Order universe, especially with the long-running SVU spinoff airing continuously during the original show’s absence. Sam Waterston, who’s returned to the Law & Order revival, has made frequent appearances on other shows, including SVU, Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, and even Homicide: Life in the Street (which, although it came from a different producer, existed in the same universe as Law & Order and even exported one of its main characters to SVU after its run). He thinks it’s amazing what producer Dick Wolf has accomplished in creating these shows that are able to share so much with each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Waterston)
