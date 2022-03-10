How Bill Murray Learned To ‘Be The Ball’ For ‘Caddyshack’

When it comes to movies about golf, only one can be the undisputed champion. Sorry, Kevin Costner, Tin Cup isn’t it. Nice try with Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler, but you don’t get the honor either. Because, when you tee up the greatest golf movies ever made, there’s only one Caddyshack. (Well, technically, there were two, but for the sake of everyone’s sanity, we’ll conveniently ignore the wretched sequel.) While the film was loaded with memorable characters and moments, Bill Murray still managed to steal the film as groundskeeper Carl Spackler. Of course, he also manages to dispense some golf instruction and philosophy (“be the ball”) like a pro. As it turns out, a lot of Murray’s golf knowledge comes from real-life experience, as he was once a real-life inhabitant of the caddyshack. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bill Murray)