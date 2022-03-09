Travis Pastrana Sees Passion In ‘AGT’s’ Extreme Performers

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME — Season: 1– Pictured: Travis Pastrana — (Photo by: Sami Drasin/NBC)

Travis Pastrana is no stranger to daring feats on television, having broken the daredevil jumping records set by stunt legend Evel Knievel on a live telecast four years ago. Now Pastrana, who has also won several motocross championships and X Games gold medals, is a judge on America’s Got Talent: Extreme. So far, he’s really enjoyed his new job, and he says the best part is seeing the passion and determination in the faces of the show’s contestants. (Click on the media bar below to hear Travis Pastrana)

America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak