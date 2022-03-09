Shawn Levy: He & Ryan Reynolds Wanted ‘Adam’ To Be More Than Just Sci-Fi

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who, after crash-landing in the past, must team up with his younger self on a daring mission. The film reunites Reynolds with the producer and director of Free Guy, Shawn Levy. When we spoke to Levy, he told us that he and Reynolds worked together to make sure that — while the film may be about time travel on the surface — the movie would be more emotionally engaging than other sci-fi movies they’ve seen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)