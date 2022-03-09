During COVID Break, Pamela Adlon Longed For ‘Better Things’ To Come

Like so many other Hollywood productions, Better Things was put on hold during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that Pamela Adlon, the show’s star, writer, director, and executive producer, wasn’t keeping busy. Adlon has always had a thriving career as a voiceover artist — she won an Emmy for her work on the show King of the Hill — and she managed to do a lot of work during the shutdown from her home studio. While she was happy to have the work, though, it didn’t come without its own frustrations, and she told us she was really anxious to get Better Things back into production. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pamela Adlon)