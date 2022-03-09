Craziest Schedule Ever? Adam Scott Loved ‘Severance’ Shoot

If the new miniseries Severance has the feel of an epic movie, rather than a television series, that’s because it was shot like an epic movie. Many TV shows, of course, shoot their episodes in order. But Adam Scott, who stars in the series, told us that the Severance production team made the bold decision to shoot all nine of its first-season episodes simultaneously, and he thought that was tremendously helpful when it came to understanding his character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Scott)