The Influencing Of Quentin Tarantino, And How Movie Buffs Baffle Him

As a writer and director, Quentin Tarantino is a highly unique filmmaker. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his influences. To the contrary, Tarantino is a big fan of many films and filmmakers that came before him, and he sometimes wears his influences on his sleeve while making his own movies. But when it comes to his breakthrough film, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has sometimes grown annoyed at some of the comparisons that have been made, and when we spoke to him over the years he told us that it gets frustrating when movie buffs seem to keep changing their minds about who (and what) he’s paying homage to. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)
Reservoir Dogs is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.