No Lyin’, Elton John’s Still Lovin’ ‘The Lion King’

Elton John’s musical contributions to 1994’s The Lion King earned him the first of his two Academy Awards, along with a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and even a Tony Award nomination for the movie’s Broadway stage adaptation. He was brought onto the project at the recommendation of lyricist Tim Rice, and John was happy to get involved with the film. To this day, he remains a big fan of the film — he even wrote a new song for the end credits of the 2019 live action remake. John told us he still enjoys watching the movie, and he explained why the story continues to resonate with him, nearly three decades later. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elton John)