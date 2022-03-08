Mandy Moore Wants A ‘Redo’ On ‘This Is Us’

Over the course of the last six seasons, Mandy Moore has gotten to experience an entire lifetime’s worth of emotions on the show This Is Us, from young love to parenthood to the ravages of old age. Of course, in that time, she’s also lived six years of her own life, and Moore told us that, with This Is Us now coming to an end, she wishes she could go back and experience it all over again as the woman she is now. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)
This Is Usairs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.