To Make It On ‘American Idol,’ Katy Perry Says You Absolutely Need This

Every season, the American Idol talent pool starts out with thousands and thousands of performers trying out for the show all over the country. Of course, fewer than 1% of those contestants wind up getting one of the show’s “golden tickets” to Hollywood. What will it take to make it there? Talent is certainly a consideration, judge Katy Perry told us, but she mentioned that there’s something that’s even more important than talent. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)
