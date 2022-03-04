FX Unveils ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.
Season 3 of Atlanta premieres March 24 on FX. Stream on Hulu.