For ‘Winning Time,’ They Needed Lakers, Not Fakers

When you’re making a historical docudrama about a legendary basketball team, that’s going to cause a lot of headaches for the casting director. Of course, you want somebody who’s got acting talent. Then, you want somebody whose physical appearance will be close to the original player — which also pretty much rules out anybody under six feet in height. And, oh yeah, it’d help if they can convincingly shoot some hoops and control the ball. The executive producers of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Max Borenstein and Adam McKay, told us their casting team did an unbelievable job in finding Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes to play Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively.(Click on the media bar to hear Max Borenstein & Adam McKay)
Winning Time airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max.