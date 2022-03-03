With ‘The Dropout,’ Amanda Seyfried & Naveen Andrews Got Real

In January, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of criminal fraud relating to the health tech company she founded, Theranos, which became embroiled in scandal and subsequently collapsed. Now, the story of Holmes and her COO, Sunny Balwani, is being told in the miniseries The Dropout, with the two being played by Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, respectively. Both stars have previously starred in projects in which they played real-life characters, but both of them told us there’s definitely something different about playing Holmes and Balwani. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amanda Seyfried & Naveen Andrews)