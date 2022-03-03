‘Uncharted’ Stunts Gave Tom Holland A Real Thrill (And Real Fear)

By Hollywood Outbreak
Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. photo by: Clay Enos

With two action movies currently in the Top 5 at the box office, the world is seeing a lot of Tom Holland and his athleticism these days. In both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Holland performed a lot of his characters’ stunts, and he takes a lot of pride in that. He thinks viewers will be especially impressed by the work he does in Uncharted, since the director’s choice of practical stunts brought a real sense of authenticity and danger to those scenes.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)

 Uncharted is now playing in theaters.

 

