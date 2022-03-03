‘Street Outlaws: America’s List’ Season 2 Premiering March 21 On Discovery

Hold on tight as 25 of the most talented street racers compete in the ultimate head-to-head competition to claim the #1 spot in a new season of STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST. The racers are burning rubber on the black top roads in South Texas with new rules that allow racers to move up the list faster than ever before. Racing legends like Kye Kelley, JJ da Boss, Ryan Martin, Axman, Daddy Dave, and Lizzie Musi are pushing themselves to their limits to prove they have the speed, strategy and moxie to be on America’s List. Don’t miss the action when STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+.
For the first time, cameras capture a behind the scenes look at how the racers on America’s List prepare for race night and then deal with the aftermath. During these four, one-hour specials, viewers will follow The 405, Team NOLA, and Memphis work on their cars in preparation for the list races, test races near the border of Mexico and, “drive” their teammates crazy as they find ways to blow off steam while living together. Witness the unseen side of the Street Outlaws racers during.
