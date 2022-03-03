Patrick Stewart & His Personal Connection To Picard

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Pictured: Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

With the second season of Star Trek: Picard beginning, Patrick Stewart is back in the role that launched him to worldwide prominence 35 years ago, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. As we’ve talked to Stewart over the years about his various roles, he’s spoken extensively about the connection he feels with Picard. In fact, he once told us that, even though he tries to approach every role with the same kind of intensity and integrity he’s known for, there’s still something special about stepping back into Picard’s shoes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.

